Buy Tega Industries; target of Rs 569: LKP Research

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

LKP Research's research report on Tega Industries

Tega Industries (Tega) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialized critical to operate and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry. These are ‘critical to operate’ consumable products, with strong industry dynamics such as low cyclicality (opex constitutes 3x of capex; depleting ore grades), high entry barriers (long customer conversion cycle) and oligopolistic market (top 5 players control 50% market share). Globally, the company is the second largest producer of polymer based mill liners deriving 88% of its sales from outside India. It has 6 manufacturing facilities, 3 in India and 3 abroad having more than 55 product portfolios spread across multiple geographies.

Outlook

The stock currently trades at 20x on FY24 EPS and we value Tega Industries at PER of 24x FY24E EPS to arrive at a target price of ₹569 and initiate Buy on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tega Industries - 100822 - lkp