    Buy Tega Industries; target of Rs 569: LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Tega Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 569 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
     
     
    LKP Research's research report on Tega Industries


    Tega Industries (Tega) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialized critical to operate and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry. These are ‘critical to operate’ consumable products, with strong industry dynamics such as low cyclicality (opex constitutes 3x of capex; depleting ore grades), high entry barriers (long customer conversion cycle) and oligopolistic market (top 5 players control 50% market share). Globally, the company is the second largest producer of polymer based mill liners deriving 88% of its sales from outside India. It has 6 manufacturing facilities, 3 in India and 3 abroad having more than 55 product portfolios spread across multiple geographies.



    Outlook


    The stock currently trades at 20x on FY24 EPS and we value Tega Industries at PER of 24x FY24E EPS to arrive at a target price of ₹569 and initiate Buy on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 11, 2022 03:35 pm
