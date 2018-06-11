Buy Techno Electric; target of Rs 325: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Techno Electric

Techno Electric (TEEC)’s 4QFY18 results missed estimates as net sales fell 10% YoY, 6% below JMFe and EBITDA was down 23% YoY (23% below JMFe). While sales were partly impacted by a different accounting method vs. GST accounting, muted order inflows over the past 2 years affected the project execution pace and diverted management focus towards reducing receivables in the form of retention money.

Outlook

Which could lead to miss in inflow guidance (FY19 guidance: INR 15bn vs. FY18 inflow of INR 9.6bn). Thus, we cut our estimates by 7%/16% for FY19/20 and downgrade TEEC to HOLD as we reduce our SOTP-based TP to INR 325 (INR 440 earlier).

