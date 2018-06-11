App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Techno Electric; target of Rs 325: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Techno Electric has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
JM Financial's research report on Techno Electric

Techno Electric (TEEC)’s 4QFY18 results missed estimates as net sales fell 10% YoY, 6% below JMFe and EBITDA was down 23% YoY (23% below JMFe). While sales were partly impacted by a different accounting method vs. GST accounting, muted order inflows over the past 2 years affected the project execution pace and diverted management focus towards reducing receivables in the form of retention money.

Outlook

Which could lead to miss in inflow guidance (FY19 guidance: INR 15bn vs. FY18 inflow of INR 9.6bn). Thus, we cut our estimates by 7%/16% for FY19/20 and downgrade TEEC to HOLD as we reduce our SOTP-based TP to INR 325 (INR 440 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations #Techno Electric

