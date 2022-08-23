English
    Buy Techno Electric and Engineering of Rs 385: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Techno Electric and Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated August 22, 2022.

    August 23, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Techno Electric and Engineering


    Techno Electric Engineering Company (TEEC) is one of the leading power-infrastructure companies engaged in three primary business segments; EPC (construction), renewable power generation (wind power) and public-private partnership (PPP) projects in transmission & distribution (T&D). EPC Business: Contributed ~92% to FY22 revenue, generated excellent RoCE of 50-75% over the past five years. PPP projects business: It is present in BOOT/BOOM transmission projects in PPP mode. Wind Power: TEEC owns ~130 MW of wind power generation capacity.



    Outlook


    We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value TEEC at Rs 385 i.e. 13x PE on FY24E.

    At 18:30 hrs Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd was quoting at Rs 232.00, down Rs 48.80, or 17.38 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 289.00 and an intraday low of Rs 282.45.


    It was trading with volumes of 0 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 12,366 shares, a decrease of -100.00 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.27 percent or Rs 3.60 at Rs 280.80.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 319.90 and 52-week low Rs 221.00 on 11 July, 2022 and 24 February, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 27.48 percent below its 52-week high and 4.98 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,552.00 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Techno Electric & Engineering - 230822 - icici

    first published: Aug 23, 2022 12:19 pm
