App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tech Mahindra


For FY19, TECHM's USD revenue grew 4.2% YoY, EBITDA increased 34% YoY and PAT was up 13% YoY. Including the buyback of INR19.6b, the total payout for the year stood at 74.5%. For 4QFY19, USD revenue grew 1.9% YoY (our estimate: +3.5% YoY), EBITDA increased 16% YoY (our estimate: 23%) to INR16.4b, while PAT declined 7% YoY (our estimate: -1% YoY) to INR11.3b.


Outlook


Our TP of INR890 (15% upside) discounts forward earnings by 14.5x, the average multiple over the last five years. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.