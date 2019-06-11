App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 22, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tech Mahindra


We hosted Manoj Bhat, CFO of Tech Mahindra, in Mumbai where he shed some light on the industry environment and TECHM's outlook and strategic approach. Key highlights: Telecom is back on the growth trajectory due to multiple broad- based services deals. Action on the 5G rollout front - not as significant currently - is expected to accelerate CY20 onwards; lest there is positive disruption driven by some Service providers. Enterprise had a muted exit due to a couple of Healthcare deals spilling over into 1HFY20. This, combined with some near-term slowdown in Automotives (on weak macros) poses a challenge to mathematically achieving industry growth. Funnel of deals remain strong and conversions in 1HFY20 should improve the outlook. BPS has strong profitability and disproportionate growth is not a drag on margins. In recent quarters, even growth has turned around, and should remain high in FY20 as well. Margins are expected to remain at similar levels; operational efficiency and subsidiary profitability will help offset headwinds from wage hikes.


Outlook


Our TP of INR900 discounts forward earnings by 15x. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2019 04:57 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

