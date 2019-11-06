Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (TechM) reported a healthy performance on all fronts. The key highlights for the quarter were constant currency revenue growth of 4.1% QoQ (better than ours and Street estimates), record deal wins (increased 3.1x QoQ to US$1.5 billion) and growth in digital revenues (11.8% QoQ, 37.4% YoY). Digital now contributes 39.0% of overall revenues. The revenue beat was driven by the better-than-expected performance in the enterprise segment, which grew 4.8% sequentially.

Outlook

Further, considering most margin headwinds being absorbed in FY20E, we believe FY21E could witness EBIT margin expansion to 14.3%. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 900/share.

