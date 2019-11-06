App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated November 06, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Tech Mahindra


Tech Mahindra (TechM) reported a healthy performance on all fronts. The key highlights for the quarter were constant currency revenue growth of 4.1% QoQ (better than ours and Street estimates), record deal wins (increased 3.1x QoQ to US$1.5 billion) and growth in digital revenues (11.8% QoQ, 37.4% YoY). Digital now contributes 39.0% of overall revenues. The revenue beat was driven by the better-than-expected performance in the enterprise segment, which grew 4.8% sequentially.



Outlook


Further, considering most margin headwinds being absorbed in FY20E, we believe FY21E could witness EBIT margin expansion to 14.3%. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 900/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Nov 6, 2019 10:54 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

