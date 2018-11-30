Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 885: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tech Mahindra

We believe Tech M is poised for turnaround in revenue growth trajectory post three years of tepid performance led by a) Turnaround in Telecom vertical b) expansion in portfolio in Enterprise vertical through acquisitions which has broadened the service offerings. We believe margins have also reached a stable state (2QFY19 EBIDTA margin at 18.8%). Improving margin profile of subsidiaries and revival in growth should aid margin stability from hereon. Valuations remain cheap (12x FY20E EPS) and risk return remains favorable.

Outlook

Retain TP at Rs885/sh (15x Sep20E EPS). In this report, we analyze the key opportunities for Tech M in 5G which could drive growth revival.

