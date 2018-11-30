App
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 03:52 PM IST

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 885: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 885 in its research report dated November 30, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tech Mahindra


We believe Tech M is poised for turnaround in revenue growth trajectory post three years of tepid performance led by a) Turnaround in Telecom vertical b) expansion in portfolio in Enterprise vertical through acquisitions which has broadened the service offerings. We believe margins have also reached a stable state (2QFY19 EBIDTA margin at 18.8%). Improving margin profile of subsidiaries and revival in growth should aid margin stability from hereon. Valuations remain cheap (12x FY20E EPS) and risk return remains favorable.


Outlook


Retain TP at Rs885/sh (15x Sep20E EPS). In this report, we analyze the key opportunities for Tech M in 5G which could drive growth revival.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 30, 2018 03:52 pm

#Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

