App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 850: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated November 06, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Tech Mahindra


Revenue stood at USD 1,287mn (+3.2% QoQ, +4.1% CC), which was above our est. of USD 1,261mn.Growth was led by 5.6/2.0% QoQ CC growth in Enterprise and Telecom. Enterprise (59% of rev) was up 4.8% QoQ (highest in last eight qtrs) due to strong recovery in Hi-Tech (+10% QoQ), Retail (+14.7%) and Healthcare (+11.0%). Manufacturing (-4.2%, auto exposure) remains weak but will recover in 2H. Healthy Enterprise TCV of USD 490mn (highest ever) bolster confidence. Telecom growth was slightly lower than expectation but deal win and healthy pipeline provides growth visibility. Telecom registered the largest deal win (AT&T), TCV of USD 1bn, which will start contributing in 2HFY20. 5G also remains a potential growth driver. Digital (39% of rev, +39.7% YoY) remains the key strength while legacy was down 8.6% YoY in 2QFY20. The acquisition of Born group (Design agency) will further enhance capabilities. It has revenue of USD 50mn (+28% YoY) with 1,100 employees. The deal was valued at 1.7x and has rev/emp of USD 50K. EBIT margin improved 131bps QoQ to 12.8% (vs est. of 12.3%) led by efficiencies, lower SG&A (+100bps) and higher utilisation offset by wage hike (-40bps). 2H margin will remain subdued due to transition cost. Margin trajectory will improve in FY21E. High attrition of 21%, one of highest in the industry, is a concern.


Outlook


We upgrade Tech Mahindra to BUY from NEU based on strong show in 2QFY20. Growth engine has revived with large deal win in Telecom and strong Enterprise TCV. We increase earnings est. for FY21/22E by 3.9/4.3% based on better visibility and margin recov ery. We increase our P/E multiple to 15x vs. 12x earlier. Our TP now stands at Rs 850 based on 15x Sep-21E earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
Read More
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.