Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 810: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Tech Mahindra


Tech Mahindra (TECHM) reported 1QFY19 a tad above our estimates; management’s comments indicate strong deal wins in telecom in 2QFY19 that could drive revenue growth momentum from 3QFY19 onwards, in our view; margin focus remains. Thus, while consensus earnings upgrade cycle could take time to pick up pace, we expect the stock could quickly trace back the 11% valuation correction over the last one month on back of near-term growth concerns and kick-off of 5G related capex by global telecom services providers (potentially over 2HFY19, in our view) could sustain that.


Outlook


We maintain BUY and raise PT to INR 810 (INR 790 earlier); changes to our EPS forecasts are minor (c.1% each for FY19/FY20).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

