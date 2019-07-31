Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 770: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tech Mahindra
1QFY20 revenue grew 3.7% YoY CC (v/s est. of +3.8% YoY), EBIT declined 8% YoY (v/s est. of +10.5% YoY) and PAT increased 7% YoY (v/s est. of +17.9% YoY). EBIT margin declined 390bp QoQ to 11.4% (220bp miss to our est. of 13.6%). Margins were primarily impacted by a sharp decline in GPM, down 430bp QoQ to 28.8% (260bp below our est.). PAT at INR9.6b, was down 15% QoQ (9% miss to our est.), mainly due to operational miss; it was partially offset by higher other income at INR3.4b (v/s est. of INR2.6b).
Outlook
Over FY19-21, we expect USD revenue CAGR of 6.4% and earnings CAGR of 7.1%. Our TP of INR770 (20% upside) discounts forward earnings by 14x, the average multiple over the last five years. Maintain Buy.
