App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 770: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tech Mahindra


1QFY20 revenue grew 3.7% YoY CC (v/s est. of +3.8% YoY), EBIT declined 8% YoY (v/s est. of +10.5% YoY) and PAT increased 7% YoY (v/s est. of +17.9% YoY). EBIT margin declined 390bp QoQ to 11.4% (220bp miss to our est. of 13.6%). Margins were primarily impacted by a sharp decline in GPM, down 430bp QoQ to 28.8% (260bp below our est.). PAT at INR9.6b, was down 15% QoQ (9% miss to our est.), mainly due to operational miss; it was partially offset by higher other income at INR3.4b (v/s est. of INR2.6b).


Outlook


Over FY19-21, we expect USD revenue CAGR of 6.4% and earnings CAGR of 7.1%. Our TP of INR770 (20% upside) discounts forward earnings by 14x, the average multiple over the last five years. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:16 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.