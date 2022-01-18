Buy Tech Mahindra: target of Rs 2060: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra announced the acquisition of Com Tec Co IT Ltd (CTC), offering high-end digital engineering services in the insurance vertical, for EUR 310 million. It will also buy a minority stake in two InsurTech platforms. The acquisition will scale-up Tech Mahindra’s insurance business by acquiring deep-domain expertise, provide access to advanced capability, and bring synergy through cross-sell opportunities. As CTC has industry-leading margins, the acquisition will be margin accretive to TechM on a consolidated basis. However, CTC has very limited sales capability..

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on TechM with a PT of Rs. 2,060, given its continued strategic acquisitions in enhancing capability, a strong revenue growth potential, margin stability and a decent capital allocation.

