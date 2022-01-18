MARKET NEWS

Buy Tech Mahindra: target of Rs 2060: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2060 in its research report dated January 17, 2022.

January 18, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Tech Mahindra


Tech Mahindra announced the acquisition of Com Tec Co IT Ltd (CTC), offering high-end digital engineering services in the insurance vertical, for EUR 310 million. It will also buy a minority stake in two InsurTech platforms. The acquisition will scale-up Tech Mahindra’s insurance business by acquiring deep-domain expertise, provide access to advanced capability, and bring synergy through cross-sell opportunities. As CTC has industry-leading margins, the acquisition will be margin accretive to TechM on a consolidated basis. However, CTC has very limited sales capability..



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on TechM with a PT of Rs. 2,060, given its continued strategic acquisitions in enhancing capability, a strong revenue growth potential, margin stability and a decent capital allocation.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tech Mahindra
first published: Jan 18, 2022 01:52 pm

