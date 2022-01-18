MARKET NEWS

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1945: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1945 in its research report dated January 18, 2022.

Broker Research
January 18, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tech Mahindra


TechM announced acquisition of 100% stake in CTC, digital engineering and transformation provider serving Insurance industry for EUR 310 mn (~USD 353.7 mn) including EUR 100mn earnouts payable over 4 years. CTC generated revenue of EUR 71.3 mn (~81.36 USD mn) in CY20 which amounts to 2% of TechM’s FY21 revenue. In 9MCY21 it reported revenue of EUR 69 mn(~USD78.7mn) - (quarterly run-rate of USD 26 mn vs USD 20 mn in CY20). About 60% of its revenue are from an anchor client. CTC’s valuation of 4.3x EV/Sales is at upper end of similar transactions in this space. It is TechM’s largest and among its most expensive acquisitions, compelling the company to drive cross-selling deals for scaling up in insurance space. CTC acquisition will enable TechM – 1) to scale up in Insurance sector given CTC’s deep digital transformation expertise in the sector, 2) to expand Eastern European near shore delivery centre as CTC has over 720+ highly-skilled IT professionals located in Latvia (85%) and Belarus (15%), regions having highly skilled pool of tech talent and 3) provide TechM with tech talent having differentiated capabilities in end-to-end digital engineering which can be scaled up across different industries.



Outlook


Our EPS estimates increase by 1.6% for FY23& FY24 led by revenue increase in revenue growth estimates for FY23 & FY24. We arrive at DCF based target price of Rs.1945, earlier Rs. 1908 (implying target multiple of 23x on FY24 EPS). TechM is currently trading at 22.2/20.4x earnings multiple on FY23/24 EPS of INR 77/84.4 on FY23/24E respectively, inexpensive. TechM has Revenue/EPS CAGR of 13.8%/13.5% over FY22-24. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra
first published: Jan 18, 2022 12:37 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.