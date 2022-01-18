MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1930: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1930 in its research report dated January 17, 2022.

Broker Research
January 18, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Tech Mahindra


TechM has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in Com Tec Co IT Ltd (CTC), an IT solutions and services provider serving the insurance and financial services industries, for a cash consideration of EUR310mn, including earnouts (~4x EV/Sales on annualized CY21E sales). It is also acquiring a 25% stake in SWFT Technologies Ltd and Surance Ltd for EUR16.5mn and EUR3.5mn, respectively, with an option to acquire another 20% stake in the next two years.



Outlook


Given the size of the acquisition (<2% of Tech Mahindra's revenue), we do not expect any meaningful revision to our earnings estimates. We have a Buy rating on the stock with a TP of Rs1,930 at 25x Dec'23E EPS.

Close

Related stories

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra
first published: Jan 18, 2022 12:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.