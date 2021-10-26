MARKET NEWS

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1870: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1870 in its research report dated October 25, 2021.

Broker Research
October 26, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Tech Mahindra


Tech Mahindra’s Q2FY22 operating performance was better than expectations. Revenues grew 6.4% QoQ (7.2% CC) to USD1,473mn, led by Communication, Media & Entertainment (6.7%) and Enterprise (6.3%) verticals. EBITM remained flat QoQ at 15.2%. Net new deal wins were robust, with a TCV of USD750mn, split across CME (USD255mn) and Enterprise (USD495mn). The deal pipeline remains healthy, and management expects healthy deal win momentum to continue in H2 as well. Management remains confident of sustaining revenue growth momentum and EBITM in H2 on the back of broad-based demand, uptick in 5G-led spending, robust demand for digital engineering, cloud, data & analytics services, healthy deal intake, and deal pipeline.



Outlook


We raise FY22-24E EPS by 1.3-2.6%, factoring in the Q2 beat and recently announced acquisitions. Maintain Buy with a revised Sep’22 TP of Rs1,870 at 25x Sept’23E EPS (23x earlier), reflecting higher medium-term growth assumptions (see Exhibit 15).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra
first published: Oct 26, 2021 02:26 pm

