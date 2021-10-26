MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tech Mahindra target of Rs 1862: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1862 in its research report dated October 26, 2021.

Broker Research
October 26, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tech Mahindra


Tech M reported revenue of USD1,472.6 mn growth of 6.4% QoQ USD, much above our and cons estimates (Ple: 4.2%, Cons: 4%). It includes ~1% contribution from full quarter consolidation of two acquisitions, viz. DigitalOnUs and Eventus. Growth was strong across Enterprise vertical +6.3% QoQ USD and Communications vertical +6.7% QoQ USD. Growth momentum is expected to continue given strong net new deal TCV of USD750 mn, 78% YoY and TTM net new deal TCV of ~USD 3 Bn, +25% YoY. 2H is seasonally strong for TECHM. EBIT Margins were resilient despite supply side pressures at 15.2%, flat QoQ (Ple: 15%, Cons:15.1%). Tailwinds from revenue growth leverage was offset by lower utilization including trainees (87%, -100bps QoQ) and higher sub-con costs (+52 bps QoQ). Management is confident on maintaining EBIT margins above 15% despite headwinds from supply side pressures and higher attrition (21%, +400bps QoQ) due to margin levers - i) offshoring, ii) G&A costs centralization for portfolio companies, iii) pyramid optimization (doubled intake of freshers in FY22) and v) revenue growth leverage.




Outlook


Our EPS estimates increase by 5.4%/2.3% for FY23/24 led by revenue increase in revenue growth estimates for FY23 & FY24 and EBIT margin estimate for FY23. We arrive at DCF based target price of 1862 (implying target multiple of 18.5x on FY24 EPS). TechM is currently trading at 20X/18.5X earnings multiple on FY23/24 EPS of INR 75.8/82.5 on FY22/23E respectively, inexpensive. TechM has Revenue/EPS CAGR of 15.3%/12.8% over FY22-24. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra
first published: Oct 26, 2021 04:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.