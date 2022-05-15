Buy Tech Mahindra: target of Rs 1650: Sharekhan

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Sharekhan's research report on Tech Mahindra

Q4FY22 revenues were in-line, but EBIT margin lagged our estimates; Q4 saw strong deal intake, healthy deal pipeline, good client mining and logo additions. Net new order intake grew by 44% q-o-q to $1.01 billion. Company is well-placed to deliver strong revenue growth in the next few years given strong deal wins, active participation in the transformation activities within telecom ecosystem and strong demand for its both BPS and XDS practices. Strong revenue growth, pricing leverage, higher utilisation, increased offshoring and reduced subcontractor expenses would negate the margin headwinds in FY2023E. USD revenue/earnings would clock a CAGR of 13.7%/14.3%, respectively, over FY22-FY24E.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on TechM with a revised PT of Rs. 1,650, given robust deal wins, picking up of 5G spends and reasonable valuation. The stock trades at 15x FY2024E EPS.

