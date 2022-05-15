English
    Buy Tech Mahindra: target of Rs 1650: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Tech Mahindra


    Q4FY22 revenues were in-line, but EBIT margin lagged our estimates; Q4 saw strong deal intake, healthy deal pipeline, good client mining and logo additions. Net new order intake grew by 44% q-o-q to $1.01 billion. Company is well-placed to deliver strong revenue growth in the next few years given strong deal wins, active participation in the transformation activities within telecom ecosystem and strong demand for its both BPS and XDS practices. Strong revenue growth, pricing leverage, higher utilisation, increased offshoring and reduced subcontractor expenses would negate the margin headwinds in FY2023E. USD revenue/earnings would clock a CAGR of 13.7%/14.3%, respectively, over FY22-FY24E.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on TechM with a revised PT of Rs. 1,650, given robust deal wins, picking up of 5G spends and reasonable valuation. The stock trades at 15x FY2024E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #recommendation #Sharekhan #Tech Mahindra
    first published: May 15, 2022 08:54 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.