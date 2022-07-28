English
    Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1170: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1170 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    July 28, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Tech Mahindra


    Tech Mahindra (TechM) has over 1.2 lakh employees across 90 countries serving 1000+ clients with higher exposure to telecom (40% of revenues). Apart from telecom, the company caters to BFSI, manufacturing & retail • TechM has grown organically & inorganically (dollar revenue CAGR of 6.6% over the past five years).



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value TechM at Rs 1170 i.e. 15x P/E on FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 28, 2022
