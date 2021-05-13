MARKET NEWS

Buy Tech Mahindra: target of Rs 1150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated April 26, 2021.

Broker Research
May 13, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Tech Mahindra


Q4 revenue missed headline estimates, but continued margin expansion, healthy FCF generation, and stronger deal win TCVs were impressive. Deal TCVs jumped 2.3x on q-o-q. The management guided double-digit revenue growth in FY2022, led by strong deal wins and a healthy deal pipeline. It expects EBIT margin to remain at over 15% despite wage revision, aided by revenue growth and operational efficiencies. We prefer TechM because of a strong growth potential in enterprise segment, 5G opportunities, and scope for margin improvement. We estimate TechM would report USD revenue/earnings CAGR of 10.2%/16.5%, respectively, over FY2021-23E.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on Tech Mahindra (TechM) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,150 given improving revenue visibility and reasonable valuation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tech Mahindra
first published: May 13, 2021 01:22 pm

