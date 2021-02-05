MARKET NEWS

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1138: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1138 in its research report dated February 01, 2021.

February 05, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tech Mahindra


TechM reported revenue of US$1308.7mn up 3.4% QoQ USD above our and street estimates. (Ple: 2%, Cons: 2.5%). Revenue growth was led by BPO that grew by 11.5% QoQ. IT services grew by 2.5% QoQ USD. EBIT margins surprised us positively at 15.9% (Ple & Cons:14.2%) led by record high utilization, improved offshoring, delivery excellence. Management guided that margins can be maintained at 14-15% levels in FY22. We have estimated 14.9%/14.8% EBIT margin for FY22/23E.


Outlook


We continue to value TM at 17X on Mar-22 EPS of INR 67 to arrive at a changed TP of INR 1138 (Old TP: 1099) with revenue & earnings CAGR of 10%/11% respectively. TM is currently trading at 15.4X/14.4X at EPS of INR 62.4/66.9 on FY22/23E respectively. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra
first published: Feb 5, 2021 08:57 pm

