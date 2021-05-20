MARKET NEWS

Buy Tech Mahindra target of Rs 1132: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1132 in its research report dated April 27, 2021.

May 20, 2021 / 05:28 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tech Mahindra


TechM reported modest revenue growth of 1.6% QoQ USD, ~70bps below our and street estimates. Growth was soft in both Communications (+1.4% QoQ USD) and Enterprise (+1.8% QoQ USD) segment. Delay in deal closures and lower-than-expected kicker from Comviva led to revenue miss. Net new deal win TCV was strong this quarter at $1.04 Bn +129% QoQ and 103% YoY. But for the full year FY21, net new TCV declined by 40% to $2.2 Bn due to weak deal wins in first three quarters. Management mentioned that deal pipeline is robust and they expect this deal win momentum to continue in 1QFY22 led by strong traction in 5G and cloud.



Outlook


Announced dividend of Rs45 per share for FY21 translating into a payout ratio of 88% on net profit and 55.4% on FCF. TM is currently trading at 15.4X/14.5X at EPS of INR 62.7/66.6 on FY22/23E respectively, inexpensive. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra
first published: May 20, 2021 05:28 pm

