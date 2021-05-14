MARKET NEWS

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1060: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1060 in its research report dated April 26, 2021.

May 14, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Tech Mahindra


TECHM reported CC growth of 0.7% QoQ (DE: 2.0%) due to weak performance of most verticals except BFSI (4.9% QoQ growth). EBIT margin further improved by 55bps to 16.5% (DE: 15.5%) led by higher off-shoring and improved operational efficiency. Net New TCV signings showed a strong improvement at $1Bn (Expects similar traction in Q1) while TTM TCV were down 40% at $2.2Bn. It has guided for double digit growth in FY22 which is led by improved deal win momentum and recovery in Retail/Mfg./Telecom Verticals. Guided for EBIT Margin of 15%+ for FY22E as it expects to overcome headwinds of upcoming hike (from April’21), hiring, deal ramp-up costs, through operational efficiencies and operating leverage.



Outlook


Factoring modest results, confident outlook and strong TCV performance, we increase our earnings estimates by 4%/3% in FY22E/FY23E and maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs1060 valued at 18x FY23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 14, 2021 03:29 pm

