Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1042: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1042 in its research report dated October 26, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tech Mahindra

TechM reported strong revenue growth of 2.9% QoQ CC (Ple:1.9%, Cons:2.0%) & $ revenue growth of 4.8% (Ple:3.1%, cons: 4%) at US$1265.4mn. BPO saw strong growth rebound of 31.1%(contributing to 53% of incremental revs) & IT services growth was modest at 2.4% in $ terms. EBIT margins surprised us positively at 14.2% (Ple:12%, Cons: 11.3%)& tailwinds are i) +160bps each from supply side and demand side recovery, ii) +160 bps from cost optimization due to improve offshoring, higher utilization and lower subcontractions and iii) +70bps aided by normalization due to seasonality. Management guided that margins can remain stable & can improve further. We continue to believe that 5G opportunity will start from 2HFY22 & TechM will witness strong acceleration of revenue growth.



Outlook


We continue to value TM at 17X on Sep-22 EPS of INR 61.3 to arrive at a changed TP of INR 1042 (Old TP: 966) with revenue & earnings CAGR of 9%/14% respectively. TM is currently trading at 14.5X/13.2X at EPS of INR 58.4/64.2 on FY22/23E respectively. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 01:27 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

