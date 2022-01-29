MARKET NEWS

    Buy TeamLease; target of Rs 4500: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on TeamLease recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4500 in its research report dated January 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 29, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    ICICI Direct's research report on TeamLease

    TeamLease Ltd (TLL) is one of the leading providers of human resource services in the organised segment with ~6% share in flexi staffing. Employment services include temporary staffing solutions, IT staffing, regulatory consultancy for labour law compliance and training & skills • Net debt free and healthy double digit RoCE (>14%) key positives.

     

    Outlook

    We now revise our recommendation on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value Teamlease at Rs 4500 i.e. 36x P/E on FY24E.

    At 17:30 TeamLease Services was quoting at Rs 4,214.90, up Rs 123.55, or 3.02 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,370.45 and an intraday low of Rs 4,005.90.

    It was trading with volumes of 3,124 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 2,747 shares, an increase of 13.73 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 7.71 percent or Rs 292.85 at Rs 4,091.35.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,544.10 and 52-week low Rs 2,676.45 on 11 October, 2021 and 02 February, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 24.97 percent below its 52-week high and 55.43 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 7,206.12 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Teamlease
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 09:14 pm
