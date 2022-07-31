English
    Buy TeamLease; target of Rs 4240: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on TeamLease has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4240 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on TeamLease


    TeamLease Ltd (TLL) is one of the leading providers of human resource services in the organised segment with ~6% share in flexi staffing. Employment services include temporary staffing solutions, IT staffing, regulatory consultancy for labour law compliance and training & skills • Net debt free and healthy double digit RoCE (>14%) key positives.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Teamlease at Rs 4240 i.e. 34x P/E on FY24E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    TeamLease - 290722 - ici

    first published: Jul 31, 2022 01:50 pm
