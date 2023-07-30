Buy TeamLease; target of Rs 2950: Motilal Oswal

Buy

TEAM’s revenue growth came in ahead of our estimate of 16% YoY in 1QFY24. Revenue growth was led by 18% YoY growth in general staffing. Specialized staffing reported flat growth due to weak IT services demand. It reported 1.2% EBITDA margin, missing our estimate of 1.4% on wage hike and continued pressure on PAPM (stable QoQ). The performance in general staffing was encouraging, as TEAM added 13k associates to its workforce and increased the core staff marginally, leading to better productivity. We expect demand to stay robust in general staffing, although it will take time to translate into 2.0%+ EBITDA margin (expected towards 2HFY25). Moreover, while the company has faced headwinds due to cancellation of NEET, a pickup in replacement scheme demand (NATS/ NAPS) should help improve growth and margins in the vertical.

Outlook

We increase our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 3-7% to account for a better growth outlook. Our TP of INR2,950 implies 25x FY25E EPS.

