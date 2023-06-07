English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy TeamLease; target of Rs 2890: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on TeamLease recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2890 in its research report dated June 06, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 07, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on TeamLease

    The staffing industry remains under-penetrated and is set to deliver consistent growth on account of formalization and the implementation of labor law reforms over the medium term. Due to concerns about growth moderation, especially in the specialized staffing vertical, and margin pressure, the stock has seen significant de-rating (down ~59% from the peak). We expect revenue growth to accelerate to 21% YoY in FY25, aided by a recovery in IT Services and a gradual margin recovery (+50bp v/s FY23). Accordingly, we estimate a 33% PAT CAGR over FY23-25. With current valuations focused on near-term challenges, we see scope for a re-rating in the stock as these challenges ease out.

    Outlook

    With healthy long-term growth prospects, margin recovery, closure of EPF issues and attractive share price, we see a good upside to current valuations and upgrade the stock to BUY with a TP of INR2,890.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    TeamLease - 07 -06 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Teamlease
    first published: Jun 7, 2023 01:11 pm