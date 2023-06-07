Buy TeamLease; target of Rs 2890: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on TeamLease

The staffing industry remains under-penetrated and is set to deliver consistent growth on account of formalization and the implementation of labor law reforms over the medium term. Due to concerns about growth moderation, especially in the specialized staffing vertical, and margin pressure, the stock has seen significant de-rating (down ~59% from the peak). We expect revenue growth to accelerate to 21% YoY in FY25, aided by a recovery in IT Services and a gradual margin recovery (+50bp v/s FY23). Accordingly, we estimate a 33% PAT CAGR over FY23-25. With current valuations focused on near-term challenges, we see scope for a re-rating in the stock as these challenges ease out.

Outlook

With healthy long-term growth prospects, margin recovery, closure of EPF issues and attractive share price, we see a good upside to current valuations and upgrade the stock to BUY with a TP of INR2,890.

