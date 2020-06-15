App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Teamlease; target of Rs 2600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Teamlease has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2600 in its research report dated June 10, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Teamlease


Adjusted for one-offs, TEAM’s 4QFY20 results were largely in line with estimates. TEAM’s outlook toward a potential recovery from 2QFY21 was encouraging. Sharp moderation in urban unemployment over the previous week (~17% v/s 25% during the lockdown) gives us more confidence on its recovery. We expect the current situation to drive conversion of certain otherwise strictly permanent roles to flexi roles. Aggressive cost rationalization measures, full-year consolidation of a higher margin entity (IMSI), and shift in mix toward apprentices provides strong headroom for margin expansion during FY21E (50bp/40bp v/s reported/adjusted EBIT margins in FY20).



Outlook


For FY21-22E, we upgrade our EPS estimate by 15% and expect ~31% PAT CAGR. Our DCF-based TP of INR 2,600 implies 32x FY22E EPS. Reiterate Buy.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 03:17 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Teamlease

