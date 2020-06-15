Buy Teamlease; target of Rs 2600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Teamlease

Adjusted for one-offs, TEAM’s 4QFY20 results were largely in line with estimates. TEAM’s outlook toward a potential recovery from 2QFY21 was encouraging. Sharp moderation in urban unemployment over the previous week (~17% v/s 25% during the lockdown) gives us more confidence on its recovery. We expect the current situation to drive conversion of certain otherwise strictly permanent roles to flexi roles. Aggressive cost rationalization measures, full-year consolidation of a higher margin entity (IMSI), and shift in mix toward apprentices provides strong headroom for margin expansion during FY21E (50bp/40bp v/s reported/adjusted EBIT margins in FY20).

Outlook

For FY21-22E, we upgrade our EPS estimate by 15% and expect ~31% PAT CAGR. Our DCF-based TP of INR 2,600 implies 32x FY22E EPS. Reiterate Buy.



