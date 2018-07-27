App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TeamLease Services; target of Rs 3500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on TeamLease Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated July 24, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on TeamLease Services


TeamLease's (TEAM) revenue grew 20% YoY to INR10.2b, (in-line), with strength seen across segments (12% YoY growth in General Staffing, 205% YoY in Specialized Staffing and 156% YoY in Other HR Services). Coming out of a soft FY18, headcount growth revived sharply in 1QFY19 - net addition of 5,400 sequentially was close to the 5,900 added for full-year FY18.   We value TEAM using DCF to reach a price target of INR3,500 (implied target P/E of 37x on FY20E EPS). Although we have revised our margin assumption downward by 10bp for FY19 to factor in the near-term headwinds (and EPS by 5%), our estimates beyond that remain unchanged.


Outlook


At 44/28x FY19/20E earnings, valuations are rich, and we expect a CAGR of 24/46/49% over FY18-20. Sustained superiority of financial performance because of industry trends, business model and operational excellence continue strengthening our long-term view. Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 27, 2018 04:36 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #TeamLease Services

