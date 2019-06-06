App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Teamlease Services; target of Rs 3500: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Teamlease Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated May 29, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Teamlease Services


Revenue stood at Rs 11.63bn down 0.8% QoQ (est. of Rs 12.24bn) led by 2.3% volume growth offset by 3.0% drop in realisation. Volume growth for FY19 stood at 19.2%, there are ~10K open positions (vs ~6K YoY) and demand is broadbased. Core staffing growth was soft (-0.5%) in the quarter due to lower realisation (-2.9%) which will recover gradually. Growth will be volume led and core staffing segment can grow at 19-20% organically. HR Services (2% of rev, -12.3%QoQ) will be volatile as it is project based. Specialised staffing (7% of rev) was flat QoQ, IT staffing is performing while Evolve (Telecom staffing) is in recovery mode. Teamlease acquired eCentric, an IT staffing company with ~100 core and~850 associates. Revenue is ~Rs 450mn with EBITDA margin of ~7%. EBITDA margin expanded 12bps QoQ to 2.2% (vs. our est. of 2.2%) led by productivity improvement. Core staffing margins expanded 25bps QoQ to 2.3% led higherassociate/core ratio (+3.8% QoQ). Core staffing margin is at all time high but there is scope for improvement led by automation and non-linearity. Mark-up stood at Rs 714 up 0.6% QoQ and remains a key driver for margin improvement. Salaryfunding exposure dropped to 14% vs 17% YoY, leading to better efficiency and lower working capital requirement.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on Teamlease based on in-line 4QFY19. Core staffing segment (~91% of rev) growth drivers are on track and margin performance is encouraging. Our TP of Rs 3,500 is based on 40x FY21E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2019 03:56 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #TeamLease Services

