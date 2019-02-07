App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TeamLease Services; target of Rs 3300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on TeamLease Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3300 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on TeamLease Services


TEAM's 3QFY19 Revenue at INR11.7b grew by 28% YoY (exp. of +22% YoY); EBITDA at INR245m grew by 37% YoY (exp. of +44% YoY); PAT at INR255m grew by 39% YoY (exp. of +46% YoY) General staffing associates grew by 7,548 QoQ, +5.2% QoQ and 16.6% YoY to 152,693, above our estimate of 5,000 additions QoQ. Specialized staffing saw in uptick of 52 associates QoQ to 6,117 (+3.5% YoY), and in line with our estimate of 6,100. EBITDA margin at 2.1% declined 10bp sequentially, below our estimate of 2.3%. However, EBITDA margin in General staffing came in line with our estimate of 2.1%, whereas the disappointment was led by specialized staffing, where EBITDA margin was 5.6% (-170bp QoQ) v/s estimate of 7.9% and Other HR services, where EBITDA margin plummeted from 10.6% to 1% (estimate of 4.5%) PAT at INR255m (+1.3% QoQ, +38.6% YoY) was 5.4% below expectations, led by operational miss.


Outlook


We value TEAM using DCF to arrive a target price of INR3,300 (implied target P/E of 37x/27x on FY20E/FY21E EPS). We have revised our FY20 margin assumption downward by 20bp to accommodate for near-term investments select verticals in general staffing (and EPS by 6.5%). At 29x/20x FY20/21E earnings, valuations are rich, but justified given revenue/EBITDA/EPS CAGR of 23/41/42% over FY18-21. Sustained superiority of the financial performance because of industry trends, business model and operational excellence continue strengthening our long-term view. Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #TeamLease Services

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.