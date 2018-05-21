Buy Teamlease Services; target of Rs 3300: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Teamlease Services

Teamlease reported good set of numbers for 4QFY18 with beat on both revenue and margins. Revenue stood at Rs 9.78bn up 6.5% QoQ vs our est. of Rs 9.68bn. Growth was led by staffing segment (+5.1% QoQ, 90.3% of rev) and specialised staffing (+24.0% QoQ, 7.3% of rev, led by full quarter impact of Evolve acquisition). EBITDA margin expansion (+38bps QoQ to 2.3%) was encouraging and stood higher than our estimate of 2.0% led by richer mix.

Outlook

We earlier added back the NPV of the tax benefits availed under 80JJAA to the normalized earnings giving 40x multiple. After receiving clarity from the management about the longer term nature of the tax benefit, we are now applying the same multiple to the reported earnings. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 3,300 based on 40x FY20E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.