App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Teamlease Services; target of Rs 3300: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Teamlease Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3300 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Teamlease Services


Teamlease reported good set of numbers for 4QFY18 with beat on both revenue and  margins.  Revenue  stood  at  Rs  9.78bn up 6.5% QoQ vs our est. of Rs 9.68bn.  Growth  was  led by staffing segment (+5.1% QoQ, 90.3% of rev) and specialised  staffing  (+24.0% QoQ, 7.3% of rev, led by full quarter impact of  Evolve  acquisition).  EBITDA margin expansion (+38bps QoQ to 2.3%) was encouraging  and  stood higher than our estimate of 2.0% led by richer mix.

Outlook

We  earlier  added back the NPV of the tax benefits availed under 80JJAA to the  normalized  earnings giving 40x multiple. After receiving clarity from the  management about the longer term nature of the tax benefit, we are now applying the same multiple to the reported earnings. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 3,300 based on 40x FY20E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #TeamLease Services

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.