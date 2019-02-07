Buy Teamlease Services; target of Rs 3300: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Teamlease Services

Teamlease reported strong revenue growth for 3QFY19 but missed on margins. Revenue stood at Rs 11.72bn up 7.5% QoQ vs our est. of Rs 11.40bn. Growth was led by Core staffing (90% of rev, 8.6 QoQ) offset by HR Services (3% of rev, -16.8% QoQ). Specialised staffing (7% of rev) grew 4.6% QoQ led by IT staffing offset by soft Evolve (Telecom staffing). EBITDA margin was down 11bps QoQ to 2.1% (vs. our est. of 2.3%) led by lower margin in Evolve and HR services. Core staffing margins expanded 20bps QoQ to 2.1% led higher associate/core ratio (+8.1% QoQ).

Outlook

We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at 21/30/26% CAGR over FY18-21E. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 3,300 based on 40x Dec-20E EPS.

