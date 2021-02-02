MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Teamlease Services; target of Rs 3170: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Teamlease Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3170 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 02, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Teamlease Services


Teamlease registered strong recovery in growth (+13% QoQ), while the margin performance was below expectation. A sharp recovery in core staffing (+13.8% QoQ. 91% of revenue) was led by recovery in hiring activity in stressed verticals (Manufacturing and Infra) and strong festive demand (Consumer Durables and BFS). The core staffing headcount jumped 8.5% QoQ, led by core/NETAP additions (+4.8/21.1% QoQ) and have reached pre-COVID levels. Core Staffing margin contracted 17bps QoQ to 1.9% (estimate of 2.0%) due to a high proportion of fixed mark-up associates (festive demand), but will improve with growth and improving productivity. The specialised staffing growth was muted (+2.6% QoQ) but margin improved to 10.6% (+145bps QoQ).



Outlook


We increase our multiple to 33x (30x earlier) to factor in growth recovery in core business and increase EPS by +3.1/2.6% for FY22/23E. Our target price of Rs 3,170 is based on 33x Dec-22E EPS (5Y average P/E of ~35x). The stock is trading at a P/E of 37.6/27.3x FY22/23E. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #TeamLease Services
first published: Feb 2, 2021 12:38 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.