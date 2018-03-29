App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 29, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TeamLease Services; target of Rs 2660: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TeamLease Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2660 in its research report dated March 26, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on TeamLease Services


Incorporated in 2002, TeamLease Services (TLS) is a focused player in temporary staffing and enjoys ~6% market share in the fragmented general staffing business. We like TLS given its leadership position in general staffing and favourable industry dynamics for expanding the organised pie through structural changes such as GST and other regulatory reforms. We believe that with scalability and expertise in staffing, the company is set to reap the benefits of an under-penetrated flexi staffing industry in India and grow at a healthy rate of 22.1% CAGR to | 5381.9 crore in FY18-20E. Beside this, the company has expanded its addressable market in specialised staffing through the inorganic route prudently.

Outlook

We expect TLS’ adjusted earnings to grow robustly at 35.7% during FY18E-20E. Considering the robust growth trajectory and strong return ratio (RoIC – 28.6% in FY19E), we initiate coverage on TLS with a BUY recommendation and a DCF based target price of | 2660/share (implied PE multiple of 29.9x a PEG ratio of 0.8x).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TeamLease Service

