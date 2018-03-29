Buy TeamLease Services; target of Rs 2660: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TeamLease Services

Incorporated in 2002, TeamLease Services (TLS) is a focused player in temporary staffing and enjoys ~6% market share in the fragmented general staffing business. We like TLS given its leadership position in general staffing and favourable industry dynamics for expanding the organised pie through structural changes such as GST and other regulatory reforms. We believe that with scalability and expertise in staffing, the company is set to reap the benefits of an under-penetrated flexi staffing industry in India and grow at a healthy rate of 22.1% CAGR to | 5381.9 crore in FY18-20E. Beside this, the company has expanded its addressable market in specialised staffing through the inorganic route prudently.

Outlook

We expect TLS’ adjusted earnings to grow robustly at 35.7% during FY18E-20E. Considering the robust growth trajectory and strong return ratio (RoIC – 28.6% in FY19E), we initiate coverage on TLS with a BUY recommendation and a DCF based target price of | 2660/share (implied PE multiple of 29.9x a PEG ratio of 0.8x).

