Buy Teamlease Services; target of Rs 2480: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Teamlease Services

Teamlease delivered lower than expected revenue performance due to a slight delay in recovery. The core staffing (-0.4% QoQ) stabilised post a sharp drop in 1Q, while specialised staffing (-2.3% QoQ) was impacted by pruning of low-margin tail accounts. The core staffing headcount was up 4.2% QoQ, led by NETAP (+19.6% QoQ). The recovery in core staffing was a bit delayed, and started in Sep-20; in 2H, it will be led by higher hiring activity in sectors like Auto, e-commerce, BFS and Consumer durables. Core staffing margin expanded 11bps QoQ to 2.1% (estimate of 2.0%), led by cost control and higher core employee productivity (+6.0% QoQ). The cash generation has improved due to lower withholding tax, tax refunds and lower DSO days. We like the company’s low-risk business model (non-outcome based) and diversified exposure across sectors. Factors such as (1) formalisation of jobs, (2) vendor consolidation, (3) focus on collect & pay, (4) cost-cutting by enterprises, and (5) change in labour laws will benefit market leaders like Teamlease. There is further scope for margin expansion through productivity benefits and better business mix. Teamlease’s ability to grow ~15-20% organically, focus on driving productivity through automation, lower funding exposure, domestic focus, and high management pedigree are the reasons it commands a premium valuation. We increase FY22/23E EPS estimate by 5.5/9.0% to factor in the higher margin.

Outlook

The stock is trading at a P/E of 47.9/34.2x FY21/22E. Our target price of Rs 2,480 is based on 30x Sep-22E EPS (5Y average P/E of ~35x). Maintain BUY.For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.