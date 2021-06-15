Buy Team Lease; target of Rs 4205: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Team Lease

TeamLease Services’ (TLS) revenues increased 5.1% QoQ (up 0.8% YoY) mainly led by 5.5% QoQ growth in general staffing and 32.9% QoQ growth in other HR services, partially offset by 3.5% QoQ decline in specialised staffing. EBITDA margins were flat QoQ at 1.9% in Q4FY21 (vs. our expectation of 2.0%). General staffing core to associate ratio also improved from 334 to 352.

Outlook

Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 4,205 (45x PE FY23E EPS) (earlier target price Rs 3,290).

