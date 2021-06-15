MARKET NEWS

Buy Team Lease; target of Rs 4205: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Team Lease recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4205 in its research report dated June 10, 2021.

June 15, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Team Lease


TeamLease Services’ (TLS) revenues increased 5.1% QoQ (up 0.8% YoY) mainly led by 5.5% QoQ growth in general staffing and 32.9% QoQ growth in other HR services, partially offset by 3.5% QoQ decline in specialised staffing. EBITDA margins were flat QoQ at 1.9% in Q4FY21 (vs. our expectation of 2.0%). General staffing core to associate ratio also improved from 334 to 352.


Outlook


Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 4,205 (45x PE FY23E EPS) (earlier target price Rs 3,290).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Team Lease
first published: Jun 15, 2021 11:21 am

