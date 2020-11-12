Buy Team Lease: target of Rs 2840: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's is bullish on Team Lease recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2840 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.
ICICI Direct research report on Team Lease
TeamLease Services’ (TLS) results were broadly in line with our expectations. Revenues and margins posted marginal decline QoQ. Revenues declined 0.6% QoQ at Rs 1,129 crore (vs. our Rs 1,138 crore estimate) while margins fell 13 bps QoQ to 2.0% (vs. our estimate of 2.1%). General staffing core to associate ratio also improved from 283 to 300.
Outlook
Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 2840 (34x FY23E EPS).
