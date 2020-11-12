PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Team Lease: target of Rs 2840: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's is bullish on Team Lease recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2840 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

ICICI Direct research report on Team Lease


TeamLease Services’ (TLS) results were broadly in line with our expectations. Revenues and margins posted marginal decline QoQ. Revenues declined 0.6% QoQ at Rs 1,129 crore (vs. our Rs 1,138 crore estimate) while margins fell 13 bps QoQ to 2.0% (vs. our estimate of 2.1%). General staffing core to associate ratio also improved from 283 to 300.


Outlook


Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 2840 (34x FY23E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 06:09 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Team Lease

