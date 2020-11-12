Buy Team Lease: target of Rs 2840: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct research report on Team Lease

TeamLease Services’ (TLS) results were broadly in line with our expectations. Revenues and margins posted marginal decline QoQ. Revenues declined 0.6% QoQ at Rs 1,129 crore (vs. our Rs 1,138 crore estimate) while margins fell 13 bps QoQ to 2.0% (vs. our estimate of 2.1%). General staffing core to associate ratio also improved from 283 to 300.

Outlook

Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 2840 (34x FY23E EPS).

