Buy TCS; target of Rs 3810: Motilal Oswal

TCS reported revenue of USD7.08b in 3QFY23, up 2.2% QoQ in constant currency (CC) terms, 60bp above our estimates despite seasonal weakness. The company reported deal wins of USD7.8b (down 3.7% QoQ/up 2.6% YoY, book-to-bill ratio at 1.1x), in line with our expectations. EBIT improved 50bp QoQ to 24.5%, in line with our estimates, aided by favorable FX (+70bp), improved utilization and lower sub-con costs (+30bp), partly offset (-50bp) by third-party expenses and travel normalization. LTM attrition moderated by 20bp to 21.3%, while attrition declined 6% QoQ on the quarterly annualized basis. TCS expects the supply situation to further ease, resulting in a continued downward trajectory in attrition ahead. Overall, management commentary on demand environment indicate caution in the near term despite consistent growth in the deal pipeline, as North America and continental Europe see a near-term deal conversion slowdown on account of macroeconomic challenges. But, TCS reiterated its aspiration of double-digit growth in the medium to long term. We continue to see growth constrains over the next two quarters, although TCS should be relatively insulated on account of its strong deal backlog (LTM TCV at USD35.4b, 1.3x book to bill). While we expect demand to start normalizing by Q2FY24, reduced visibility remains a key risk on FY24 growth. We factor in a USD revenue CAGR of 10% over FY22-25E.

We have largely maintained our FY23/FY24/FY25 EPS estimates. Over FY22- 25E, we expect a USD revenue CAGR of ~10% and an INR EPS CAGR of ~15%. Our TP of INR3,810 implies 28x FY24E EPS, with a 15% upside potential. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.

