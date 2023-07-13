Buy TCS; target of Rs 3790: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on TCS

TCS reported in-line revenue of USD7.2b in 1QFY24, flat QoQ in constant currency (CC) and a tad below our estimate of 0.3% CC. Revenue growth was affected by broad-based demand weakness across key verticals (BFSI) and geographies (US). The management indicated that a demand slowdown due to macro concerns is leading to reprioritization of deals, which is resulting in pauses and deferrals in non-critical projects. While the deal pipeline and deal wins (Q1 deal TCV of USD10.2b, book-to-bill at 1.4x) are good, smaller discretionary projects are getting impacted. 1Q EBIT margin declined by 130bp (to 23.2%) due to seasonal wage hikes and was in line with our estimate. The management expects margins to improve gradually over the next three quarters, in line with past trends.



Outlook

We have largely maintained our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates. Our TP of INR3,790 implies 25x FY25E EPS (16% upside). Reiterate BUY on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TCS - 13 -07 - 2023 - moti