Buy TCS; target of Rs 3730: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on TCS

TCS reported revenue of USD6.7b in 1QFY23, up 3.5%/1.3% QoQ in constant currency (CC)/USD terms, in-line with our estimates. Revenue in 1QFY23 was led by Retail & CPG, while regional markets remain a drag. It reported deal TCV of USD8.2b (flat YoY, book-to-bill ratio at 1.2x), in-line with its historical trajectory, although down 27% from its 4QFY22 record booking. Q1 EBIT margin was at multi-year low, as it dipped 190bp QoQ to 23.1% (vs. our estimate of 23.9%) due to elevated supply side pressure. Wage hike in Q1 negatively impacted EBIT margins by 150bp. Elevated attrition, all time high subcontractor cost and resumption of travel expenses also impacted margins during the quarter. Lower other income also resulted in lower Net Profit, down 4% QoQ to INR95b.

Outlook

We maintain our positive stance on TCS. Our TP of INR3,730 implies 28x FY24E EPS, with a 14% upside potential. We reiterate our Buy rating.

At 17:30 Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,113.25, down Rs 151.60, or 4.64 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,223.05 and an intraday low of Rs 3,105.85.

It was trading with volumes of 202,245 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 109,450 shares, an increase of 84.78 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.67 percent or Rs 22.10 at Rs 3,264.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,045.50 and 52-week low Rs 3,023.35 on 18 January, 2022 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.04 percent below its 52-week high and 2.97 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,139,154.17 crore.

