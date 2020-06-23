App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TCNS Clothing; target of Rs 445: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TCNS Clothing has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 445 in its research report dated June 22, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on TCNS Clothing


Disruptions owing to store closures (from mid-March onwards) led to substantial contraction in revenues for TCNS Clothing in Q4FY20. Revenue for the quarter de-grew 25% YoY to Rs 219.2 crore. In B2C sales, TCNS reported SSSG of 4%+ in January-February while in March SSSG contracted materially by 57% YoY. As per management estimates, the company was unable to execute confirmed B2B orders worth Rs 44.0 crore and overall lost revenue worth Rs 103.0 crore in Q4FY20. Given March is a full priced season sale, loss of sales negatively impacted gross margins. Furthermore, TCNS provided for dormancy on unsold inventory (2-2.5%). Hence, gross margins contracted 430 bps YoY to 57.9%. Given the fixed cost nature of the business, entire loss of gross profits in March flowed into EBITDA. Subsequently, the company posted EBITDA loss of Rs 32.4 crore vs. EBITDA Rs 40.0 crore in Q4FY19 (company estimates Rs 59.0 crore contribution loss on potential sales, additional provision worth Rs 13.0 crore towards store closures/impairment and bad debts. Going forward, its key focus is on preserving cash through cost rationalisation, curtailed capex and working capital optimisation. The company continues to have a healthy balance sheet with debt free status and Rs 150.0 crore cash and investments.



Outlook


We are positive on the long term outlook, considering the company’s strong brand franchise and unlevered balance sheet. Being a net cash positive company (Rs 150.0 crore cash & investment and unutilised bank limit of Rs 35.0 crore), TCNS would be in a better position to tide over the current turbulent market scenario better than small peers. We cut our earnings estimates for FY21E, FY22E by 40%, 10%, respectively. Given the sharp earnings reduction in FY20E (EBITDA margins halved in FY20E to 7.8%), we bake in earnings CAGR of 34% in FY20-22E. We reiterate BUY on the stock with a target price of Rs 445, valuing at 25x FY22E EPS of Rs 17.8 (previous TP: Rs 480).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TCNS Clothing

