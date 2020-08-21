172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-tcns-clothing-target-of-rs-410-icici-direct-5735401.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TCNS Clothing target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TCNS Clothing recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated August 19, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on TCNS Clothing


As expected, Q1FY21 was a washout quarter for TCNS Clothing marred by store closures for a major period during the quarter. The main emphasis in Q1 was on sharp rationalisation of operating overhead. Revenue for the quarter fell 88% YoY to Rs 32.4 crore. For offline sales, normalcy levels reached 40% of pre-Covid sales with strong traction in e-commerce channel (1.3x of pre-Covid levels). Provision for dormancy on unsold inventory (~Rs 3 crore) and change in channel mix (higher share of e-commerce) led gross margins to contract to 50.7% vs. 67.2% in Q1FY20. In a bid to minimise cash burn, the company rationalised operating overheads through a reduction in rental expenses (secured full year savings of ~25% over last year with Rs 19 crore savings accounted in Q1) and employee expenses down 12% YoY to Rs 33.0 crore (full benefit to flow in Q2). Hence, EBITDA losses were curtailed, to a certain extent, to Rs 43.0 crore. PBT losses were at Rs 60.4 crore with net loss at Rs 45.3 crore (tax write back: Rs 15.1 crore). TCNS continues to have a healthy b/s with debt free status and Rs 125.0 crore cash and investments.



Outlook


We expect certain reduction in expenses to be structural in nature. Being a net cash positive company (Rs 125.0 crore cash & investment, unutilised bank limit), TCNS would be better positioned to tide over the current turbulent market scenario vs. small peers. On a moderate base of FY20, we bake in 28% earnings CAGR in FY20-22E. We reiterate BUY on the stock with a revised TP of Rs 410 (25x FY22E EPS, previous TP: Rs 445).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TCNS Clothing

