you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TCI Express has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated November 05, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on TCI Express


TCI Express (TCIEL) reported a robust Q2FY20, in line with I-direct estimates on the revenue and EBITDA front while it was higher than I-direct estimates on the PAT front (mainly due to lower tax rate). Revenue growth improved in Q2FY20 after it had reported subdued revenue growth of 4% in Q1FY20. EBITDA margins increased 36 bps to 11.4% (I-direct estimate: 11.7%) mainly due to lower operating expense to sales ratio (71.6% vs. 74.1% in Q2FY19). Subsequently, absolute EBITDA grew 13% YoY to Rs 31 crore. PAT grew 61% YoY to Rs 26 crore and came above I-direct estimate of Rs 23 crore, mainly due to lower tax rate (14% vs. estimated 25.2%).



Outlook


We value TCIEL at 25x P/E to a target price of Rs 900, with a BUY recommendation.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Nov 6, 2019 10:55 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TCI Express

