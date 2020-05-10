Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TCI Express

TCI Express (TCIEL) reported revenues, profitability below I-direct estimates. Revenue de-grew 10.5% YoY driven by 11.5% volume de-growth amid a challenging business environment. EBITDA margins fell 149 bps to 11.2% mainly due to lower operating leverage (employee & other expense). Hence, absolute EBITDA de-grew 21% YoY to Rs 27 crore. PAT de-grew 12.5% YoY to Rs 19 crore, mainly due to a below expected operational performance (negated up to a certain limit by lower tax rate of 25.5% vs. 33.8%).

Outlook

We value TCIEL at 29x P/E with a target price of Rs 850 and a BUY recommendation.

