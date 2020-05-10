App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TCI Express has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated May 09, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on TCI Express


TCI Express (TCIEL) reported revenues, profitability below I-direct estimates. Revenue de-grew 10.5% YoY driven by 11.5% volume de-growth amid a challenging business environment. EBITDA margins fell 149 bps to 11.2% mainly due to lower operating leverage (employee & other expense). Hence, absolute EBITDA de-grew 21% YoY to Rs 27 crore. PAT de-grew 12.5% YoY to Rs 19 crore, mainly due to a below expected operational performance (negated up to a certain limit by lower tax rate of 25.5% vs. 33.8%).


Outlook


We value TCIEL at 29x P/E with a target price of Rs 850 and a BUY recommendation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 10, 2020 11:02 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TCI Express

