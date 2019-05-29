App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 780: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TCI Express has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated May 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on TCI Express


TCI Express reported subdued volume (~5%) and revenue growth (~7%) in Q4FY19. The subdued performance comes in the backdrop of reporting double digit volume and revenue growth (in the range of 15-20%) for earlier three quarters in FY19. However, EBITDA margins reached an all-time high of 12.7%, mainly led by higher truck utilisation. Subsequently, absolute EBITDA and PAT grew 19% and 22%, respectively. Further, the management expects FY20 revenues to grow to 18-20%, with further expansion in margins (compared to FY19).


Outlook


TCI Express has 28 hubs, 550 branches and a fleet of 4000+ vehicles at its disposal with minimal operational asset ownership. Low leverage, a robust growth trajectory and high core return ratios (FY21E RoCE at 39% and a 2% FCF yield), position TCIEL as one of the preferred picks in the logistics space. We value TCIEL at 26x P/E on an estimated EPS of Rs 29.6/share (FY21E) with a target price of Rs 780, with BUY recommendation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 29, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TCI Express

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.