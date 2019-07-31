App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TCI Express has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on TCI Express


TCI Express reported subdued revenue growth of 4% in Q1FY20. This is the continuous quarter of single digit growth and comes in the backdrop of reporting double digit volume and revenue growth (in range of 15-20%) for earlier three quarters in FY19. However, EBITDA margins improved 67 bps 11.6%, mainly led by a lower operating expenses to sales ratio, which declined 310 bps YoY to 72.3%. Subsequently, absolute EBITDA, PAT grew 10%, 14%, respectively. Further, the management expects FY20 revenues to grow in mid-teens, with further expansion in margins (compared to FY19).


Outlook


We value TCIEL at 26x P/E to a target price of Rs 750, with BUY recommendation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TCI Express

