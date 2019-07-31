Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TCI Express

TCI Express reported subdued revenue growth of 4% in Q1FY20. This is the continuous quarter of single digit growth and comes in the backdrop of reporting double digit volume and revenue growth (in range of 15-20%) for earlier three quarters in FY19. However, EBITDA margins improved 67 bps 11.6%, mainly led by a lower operating expenses to sales ratio, which declined 310 bps YoY to 72.3%. Subsequently, absolute EBITDA, PAT grew 10%, 14%, respectively. Further, the management expects FY20 revenues to grow in mid-teens, with further expansion in margins (compared to FY19).

Outlook

We value TCIEL at 26x P/E to a target price of Rs 750, with BUY recommendation.

