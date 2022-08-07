Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 1950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TCI Express

TCI Express is a leading asset light B2B (95% of revenues) express logistics company with 28 sorting centres, 800+ owned pan-India centres covering 40000 pick-up and delivery points. SME and corporate clients comprise 50:50 of overall revenues • Total 55% of revenues from sectors like auto ancillary, pharma, engineering.



Outlook

We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 1950 i.e. 40x P/E on FY24E EPS.

