    Buy Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: target of Rs 2875: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2875 in its research report dated April 26, 2022.

    April 26, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Securities research report on Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem


    Tatva Chintan’s Q4FY22 revenue declined 9.3% YoY and was 11% below our estimates on higher dip in SDA revenue. However, gross margin expansion of 280bps QoQ, despite inferior revenue mix, was a positive surprise. It anticipates SDA revival only in H2FY23, and has guided for flattish revenue for FY23. However, we expect an upside risk if auto production normalises, and benefits from pent-up demand and large inventory get liquidated. Despite lower SDA sales, Tatva Chintan expects good growth in FY23 contributed by other segments and start of flame retardant production. We are excited about its new product pipeline, which is niche, has high purity requirement and is thus, challenging. The company expects new facility (to be commissioned by Dec’22) to be utilised faster than earlier estimates, capex to continue and drive growth.



    Outlook


    We have cut our FY23E EPS estimate by 23% on lower SDA sales, but have cut only 4% for FY24E. We reduce target price to Rs2,875 (from Rs3,000; 40x FY24E EPS). Maintain BUY.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 26, 2022 03:08 pm
