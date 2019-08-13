App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Tata Steel on correction, says Ambareesh Baliga

Ambareesh Baliga of Edelweiss Financial Services recommends buying Tata Steel on correction as the stock may test Rs 450-460.


Ambareesh Baliga of Edelweiss Financial Services told CNBC-TV18, "I recommended Tata Steel at about Rs 250, still sitting on the profits, letting it run. I am looking at levels of about Rs 450-460 for Tata Steel, so any sort of correction even from these levels should be utilised to buy."


On December 16, 2013 Tata Steel closed at Rs 409.05, down Rs 6.35, or 1.53 percent.


The share touched its 52-week high Rs 448.10 and 52-week low Rs 195.40 on 07 January, 2013 and 07 August, 2013, respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 58.58 per share. (Sep, 2013). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 6.98. The latest book value of the company is Rs 568.46 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 0.72. The dividend yield of the company was 1.96 percent.

First Published on Dec 16, 2013 04:45 pm

tags #Ambareesh Baliga #Edelweiss Financial Services #Stocks Views #Tata Steel

