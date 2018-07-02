Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 903: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Tata Steel

Putting an end to uncertainties, Tata Steel (TATA) and ThyssenKrupp (TK) have signed a definitive agreement to merge the former’s European operations and TK’s Steel Europe division. Key takeaways: 1) TATA’s share in the JV & debt transfer to the JV remain unchanged as per the MoU; 2) the JV will issue 10% equity as warrants to TK in case of an IPO; and 3) management anticipates EUR400-500mn synergies.

Outlook

We view the development as positive for the TATA stock, which had been roiled by the recent uncertainties on the deal. We perceive additional ~INR85/share value pursuant to completion of the transaction. Maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR903.

