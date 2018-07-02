App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 903: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Tata Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 903 in its research report dated July 02, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Tata Steel


Putting an end to uncertainties, Tata Steel (TATA) and ThyssenKrupp (TK) have signed a definitive agreement to merge the former’s European operations and TK’s Steel Europe division. Key takeaways: 1) TATA’s share in the JV & debt transfer to the JV remain unchanged as per the MoU; 2) the JV will issue 10% equity as warrants to TK in case of an IPO; and 3) management anticipates EUR400-500mn synergies.


Outlook
We view the development as positive for the TATA stock, which had been roiled by the recent uncertainties on the deal. We perceive additional ~INR85/share value pursuant to completion of the transaction. Maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR903.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2018 03:46 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Tata Steel

